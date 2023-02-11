BJP leaders on Saturday paid tributes to the late political leader Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his death anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “I pay homage to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Ji on his Punya Tithi. We will never forget his efforts for national progress and serving the poor. Inspired by his vision, we are working round the clock to ensure the fruits of development reach the marginalised and the downtrodden.”

On his part, Union Home Minister AMit Shah said that “through Antyodaya and unitary humanism, he showed the way to make every person a participant in the progress of the country. Following the same path of Deendayal ji’s public welfare, the Modi government is connecting the underprivileged with the mainstream”.

Also in a tweet, BJP National President J.P. Nadda said: “I bow down to the pioneer of Integral Humanism, founder member of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, unique thinker Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay ji on his death anniversary. Your entire life was devoted to the upliftment of the last person in the society and building a better India. You will always continue to light our path by being an inspiration.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said: “After independence, the voice that talked about the welfare of the person at the lower strata of society became the victim of a conspiracy. Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay was the person who talked about Antyodaya that became famous in the country & the world.”

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP unit paid floral tributes at the statue of the late leader installed at Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Park.

BJP leaders Ramesh Bidhudi, Manoj Tiwari, Dr Harshvardhan, Vijay Goyal, Vijender Gupta and Virender Sachdeva were present at the tribute program.

