BJP leaders pressurising officials in polls: Shivpal Yadav

Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav has alleged that BJP ministers who were engaged in civic poll campaigns, are pressurising officials.

Shivpal told reporters that all the BJP ministers who were campaigning in the state, knew that the public was not going to vote for them but they still continue to pressurise the officers.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party is nervous because people are not voting for them. All the ministers and the deputy chief ministers who are engaged in the election campaign, are coming here only to pressurise the officers as they know the public is not going to vote for them. But the public will not tolerate this.”

Yadav further said, “The biggest mafia and brokers are in the BJP only and the chief minister needs to get it investigated.”

When asked about EVMs, Shivpal Yadav said: “It’s the responsibility of the election commission to ensure that the machine works properly and to conduct a fair election.”

Shivpal also questioned the current government on the law-and-order situation in the state and alleged that even MPs and MLAs were not being heard.

