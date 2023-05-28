The BJP on Sunday reacted sharply to the RJD’s comparing the new Parliament structure with a coffin.

Sanjay Jaiswal, BJP’s former state president and Lok Sabha MP, said: “The way RJD compared the new Parliament building with a coffin shows that the RJD does not believe in democracy and the government elected by the people of the country. They believe that as their father and mother were the chief ministers of state, only they have the right to sit on the chair of the chief minister and prime minister. The people of the country will bury RJD in the coffin.”

Sushil Kumar Modi, the BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP said: “It is extremely unfortunate that RJD has compared the new building of Parliament with a coffin. It is an objectionable and condemnable act of RJD on a precious day. It is reflecting the future of RJD which is heading towards burial in the coffin.

“While there is enthusiasm on the one side and leaders of RJD are doing politics on the other side. Those who are comparing the new Parliament with a coffin will be packed by people of the country into coffins in 2024 and 2025. The JD(U) leaders are going on a hunger strike against the inauguration of a new Parliament. I want to say that they are staying in the government for the last 18 years in Bihar. The hunger strike will help them to lose weight,” said Samrat Chaudhary, the BJP state president Bihar.

Earlier in the day, the RJD compared the shape of the new building with a coffin.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on its official Twitter handle posted two photographs — one is the aerial view of the newly built Parliament and the other is a coffin and also gave a caption “What is this (Ye Kya Hai)”.

Mritunjay Tiwari, the national spokesperson of RJD, said: “We have asked the question through a tweet that the Centre is trying to bury our history. They are trying to change history. They want to destroy our history. It is a symbolic photograph to compare the photograph of the new Parliament with a coffin and we asked ‘What is this?’

“We are asking the question that only BJP leaders have the right to enter into the temple of democracy. Today they have insulted the president of our country. They are mowing down democracy and the constitution. The democracy of the country is weeping. 21 parties of the country have appealed that the new Parliament House should be inaugurated by the President of India, but they have refused the demand of opposition parties. They have opted for dictatorship in the country.”

Neeraj Kumar, the JD(U) MLC and chief spokesperson, said: “BJP is changing the history of the country on the birth anniversary of Savarkar. They called him Veer Savarkar who apologized five times to the British rulers and took a pension of Rs 65 from them. BJP has broken 2,416 temples only in the Hindi speaking states in the country. PM Narendra Modi has finished the role of central hall in Parliament and they do that only because people would remember Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Sardar Patel. They want only Modi to be remembered in the country and hence they have made the new Parliament building.”

20230528-140402