INDIA

BJP leaders scared of Nitish Kumar’s popularity: Bihar minister

NewsWire
0
0

Bihar Cabinet minister Shravan Kumar on Wednesday said that the BJP leaders are rattled with the growing popularity of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the country.

“The BJP leaders are terrified of the growing popularity of Nitish Kumar. They are under huge pressure and hence are trying to belittle him. Seems they have lost their mental balance. They should assess the statements they are making,” Kumar said.

“Several states in the country have BJP governments. In some of the states, they have come to power in a wrong manner. If the opposition parties manage to reduce the BJP’s seats by 50 to 60 in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, their dictatorship will end,” Kumar said.

Kumar was responding to BJP MP from Buxar Ashwini Kumar Chaubey’s claim that Nitish Kumar will fall on his face and hurt himself.

Former deputy chief minister Tar Kishore Prasad claimed that though Nitish Kumar is visiting Delhi, he lacks capability to garner the support of even 50 MPs in the country.

“Nitish Kumar no longer enjoys any political credibility and has insulted the people’s mandate. By merging his party into RJD, he is dreaming big of becoming the prime minister but lacks the capability of getting the support of 50 MPs of the country,” Prasad said.

20220907-130005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chinese app TikTok begins laying off people amid restructuring

    Father-son duo make video of married woman, blackmail her for money

    Centre writes to states to phase out Single Use Plastic

    Hema Malini wants a grant Krishna temple in Mathura