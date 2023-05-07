INDIA

BJP leaders to watch ‘The Kerala Story’ in Bengaluru

NewsWire
0
0

The BJP leaders in Karnataka along with the party’s national president J.P. Nadda will watch the controversial movie ‘The Kerala Story’ in Bengaluru on Sunday night, a source in the know of things said.

Nadda, Karnataka unit BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Union Minister for State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje and Union Minister for State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya will watch the movie together.

Sources said that the leaders would watch the movie at the Garuda Mall in Bengaluru on Sunday night.

The BJP leaders watched ‘The Kashmir Files’ last year.

20230507-202202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    LCA Tejas at the centre stage of ‘India Pavilion’ at Aero...

    Tracking variant’s epidemiology a time-taking process: Renu Swarup

    Indian markets touch new highs on Monday (Ld)

    Delhi HC seeks Centre, RBI & SEBI response on Subramanian Swamy’s...