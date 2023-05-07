The BJP leaders in Karnataka along with the party’s national president J.P. Nadda will watch the controversial movie ‘The Kerala Story’ in Bengaluru on Sunday night, a source in the know of things said.

Nadda, Karnataka unit BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Union Minister for State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje and Union Minister for State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya will watch the movie together.

Sources said that the leaders would watch the movie at the Garuda Mall in Bengaluru on Sunday night.

The BJP leaders watched ‘The Kashmir Files’ last year.

