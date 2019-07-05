BJP leader’s wife killed in UP, family blames husband

Barabanki, July 7 (IANS) BJP Yuva Morcha leader Rahul Singh and five others have been booked for the murder of the former’s wife Snehlata who was shot dead on Sunday in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki city.

Rahul and Snehlata were on their way to a village when miscreants stopped their vehicle and shot her.

Rahul told the police that the miscreants tried to rob them and after his wife tried to stop the loot attempt, they killed her.

Meanwhile, after being informed about the incident, Snehlata’s family approached Fatehpur police station to inquire about the same.

Her father Rajkumar accused Rahul of getting his wife killed due to dowry issues.

He stated that his daughter was teaching at Mayo Medical College and was earning Rs 28,000 per month. She got married to Rahul in January 2019. Immediately after the marriage, Rahul started demanding a car.

In his complaint, the victim’s father asked: “Why was he taking my daughter to the village at 3 a.m.? Around 3.a.m , I was informed that she has been murdered. Had I been informed on time, I would have taken her to a hospital for treatment.”

Police have registered a case against six people, including her husband, and further investigations are on.

–IANS

amita/ksk