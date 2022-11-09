BJP’s Ahmedabad unit on Wednesday stirred up a controversy after it allegedly sought a list of bootleggers not supporting the party in the run-up to the Gujarat election.

In a leaflet, along with instructions on election preparations, it asked party workers and leaders to prepare an anti-BJP bootleggers list.

Sharing the leaflet, Congress Spokesman Manish Doshi alleged that the ruling party intends to win the Assembly polls with the help of bootleggers and anti-social elements.

Gujarat is a dry state, by seeking a list of bootleggers indicates that the ruling party is accepting that there is a free flow of liquor in the state, he alleged.

Since the saffron party is not confident of winning the polls on its merits and Gujarat Development model, it is taking the help of bootleggers and anti-social elements to win elections.

Meanwhile, calling it the handiwork of Congress, BJP spokesman Bharat Dangar said that no such leaflets have been printed by the party.

Congress does not have faith in itself and fearing loss in the polls, must have got it printed to malign the image of the ruling party, he added.

