INDIA

BJP-led govt in Tripura will be ousted after 70-80 days: CPI-M

NewsWire
0
0

The actual working life-span of the BJP-led alliance government in Tripura is only 70 to 80 days and then in the next assembly elections, people would oust it for their misgovernance, and for executing ‘jungle-raj’, destroying all democratic institutions, CPI-M leaders submitted here on Saturday.

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) legislators led by opposition leader and former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar on Saturday organised a protest demonstration here to highlight the “total failure” of the BJP-led alliance government in Tripura.

CPI-M state Secretary and party’s central committee member Jitendra Chaudhury said that excluding the holidays, the BJP-led coalition government before the next assembly elections would function only 70-80 days and then the people of Tripura would throw it out for its failure in all sectors.

Addressing the sit-in-demonstration, Sarkar said that the BJP government in Tripura is actually functioning on the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it executed an anarchy and “goonda raj” in the state.

“The BJP government in Tripura plunged into the sea of corruption making the administration and law enforcing agencies including police totally inactive. Our MLA teams during the past five months visited 57 of the 58 blocks to listen to the miseries and crisis of the people. Then they met all the eight District Magistrates to apprise them about the demands of the people, but the officials have expressed their helplessness,” said Sarkar, who is also the CPI-M politburo member.

Claiming that the BJP government turned all the elections during the four-and-a-half years in Tripura farce, the Left leader said that opposition MLAs were unable to speak in the state assembly and prevented them from raising the burning issues of the state and its people.

He said that the poverty stricken people are selling their child and due to the starvation, poverty and joblessness of the rural and urban people an unprecedented crisis prevailing across the state while BJP workers and their “goons” recklessly attacking people belonging to opposition parties.

Other CPI-M MLAs including former Finance and Health Minister Badal Chowdhury also spoke in the demonstration and highlighted the “misrule” of the BJP government.

20220910-195202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Can’t give relaxation in attempts in Civil Services Main exam, Centre...

    Sikhs for Justice issues threat to Himachal CM

    First day of monsoon, Mumbai on its knees as trains, traffic...

    Ahead of Cyclone Yaas, 15 Delhi-Odisha trains cancelled