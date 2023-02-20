Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Narkatiaganj assembly constituency in Bihar, Rashmi Verma, allegedly received a call on her phone from a gangster who threatened to kill her “with an AK-47 rifle”, the police said on Monday.

Verma, who had recorded the phone conversation, has submitted it to the police at Narkatiaganj in West Champaran.

Meanwhile, the audio clip of the conversation has gone viral on social media.

The caller identified himself as “Shaukat Abbas of Jahanabad district”.

“I received that phone call on February 16 at 3 p.m. I have submitted the conversation on the phone to Narkatiaganj police. The district police have taken the matter seriously,” said Verma.

The caller said: “I keep an eye on your activities and movement. I have over 5,000 people (shooters) who could target you any time. My name is Shaukat Abbas. Whenever I call you, pick up my phone and give a proper reply. If you don’t know my name, you can ask Jahanabad SP. You hold a big position… trace me if you can.”

