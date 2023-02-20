INDIALIFESTYLE

BJP legislator in Bihar gets death threats

NewsWire
0
0

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Narkatiaganj assembly constituency in Bihar, Rashmi Verma, allegedly received a call on her phone from a gangster who threatened to kill her “with an AK-47 rifle”, the police said on Monday.

Verma, who had recorded the phone conversation, has submitted it to the police at Narkatiaganj in West Champaran.

Meanwhile, the audio clip of the conversation has gone viral on social media.

The caller identified himself as “Shaukat Abbas of Jahanabad district”.

“I received that phone call on February 16 at 3 p.m. I have submitted the conversation on the phone to Narkatiaganj police. The district police have taken the matter seriously,” said Verma.

The caller said: “I keep an eye on your activities and movement. I have over 5,000 people (shooters) who could target you any time. My name is Shaukat Abbas. Whenever I call you, pick up my phone and give a proper reply. If you don’t know my name, you can ask Jahanabad SP. You hold a big position… trace me if you can.”

20230220-232603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Meghalaya govt backtracks on casinos plan

    Christie’s New York Presents Outsider Art

    Poor resolution rates but superior value realisation of Real Estate sector...

    Kerala: Free for all as candidate lists get ready