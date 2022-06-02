A five-time Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator in Bihar, Bhagirathi Devi on Thursday threatened to resign, claiming she has “no respect in the party”.

She is an MLA from Ram Nagar constituency in the state’s Bagha district. She claimed the district BJP leaders ignored her in every decision making policy, adding even the state leadership has not taken action on her complaint.

“As I am a Dalit leader, there is no respect for me in the party. I am winning from Ram Nagar assembly constituency for the last 5 terms. It was earlier a part of West Champaran district and now comes under Bagha district. Since the formation of new district Bagha, the leaders at the district level do not respect me despite the fact that I am an MLA of the party,” Bhagirathi said.

“One year ago, I had complained to state president Sanjay Jaiswal who belongs to the same region. He gave me assurance of taking action against the leaders of Bagha district but that turned out to be a bluff,” she added.

“For me, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the voters of Bagha are gods. The people have elected me five times to serve them. Since the formation of a committee of BJP of the Bagha district, its members believe that I am a weak MLA. I was looking to strengthen the party and they are trying to favour the Congress party. They did not care about me. Hence, I am offering to resign from the party,” Bhagirathi Devi said.

