Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Arunachal Pradesh’s Lumla Assembly constituency in Tawang district, Jambey Tashi died on Wednesday following a brief illness.

The 48-year-old BJP leader is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. He breathed his last at a hospital in Guwahati where he was undergoing treatment.

Tashi has been a three-time legislator from Lumla.

He was the Advisor to the Planning and Investment Minister of the state.

Expressing grief and pain over the sudden demise of the legislator, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said: “Demise of elder brother Jambey Tashi is a huge personal loss to me and I am deeply pained at this tragedy. I join the family in my prayers for the departed. Dear Brother, may you attain supreme bliss of Nirvana.”

Khandu in his condolence message said Tashi was actively involved in social activities right from the beginning and became an Anchal Samiti member in 2001.

“The once remote and undeveloped constituency of Lumla has today turned into one of the most developed in the state. You have to see Lumla and its adjoining areas to realise the transformation that Tashi has brought,” the Chief Minister said.

