Following the hooch tragedy in Saran district, BJP legislators sat on dharna in Bihar Legislative Assembly, demanding compensation for the family members of deceased.

BJP leaders believe that over 100 persons have died in the hooch tragedy and the state government is hiding the numbers. They have demanded that the state government should come up with the real figure of the deceased. The civil surgeon of Saran claimed that 34 post-mortems have taken place in Chapra Sadar hospital and eight in PMCH. Hence, 42 persons have lost their lives in Saran hooch tragedy.

Hari Bhushan Thakur Bachaul, the BJP MLA from Bisfi in Madhubani district said: “Over 100 persons were killed in Saran hooch tragedy. They are the natives of Bihar, still Nitish Kumar is insensitive towards them. What is the fault of poor women and children? Why Nitish Kumar is not giving compensation to them. How could he be so insensitive to poor children? BJP will not allow this. We will do Chakka Jam in Bihar if the Nitish Kumar government does not give compensation to them. We cannot allow liquor sellers to enjoy (Bechne Wala Mauj Karega) and drunkards to die (Pine Wala Marega) or Palatne Wala (one who changes stance) to rule the state.”

Samrat Chaudhary, the Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Legislative Council said: “We are demanding compensation for the people of Bihar who died in hooch tragedy. We are not demanding for natives of other states.”

“Now, RJD MLC Ram Bali Singh Chandravanshi has levelled allegations on deputy chief minister that he used to drink liquor. Why Nitish Kumar is not taking action against him. The chief minister will soon change in Bihar. Nitish Kumar always makes tall claims of ‘Na Bachate Hai or Na Fasate Hai’ but never applies it. He never stands on his words. If he does not save anyone, then why is he not taking action against Tejashwi Yadav?” Chaudhary said.

Meanwhile, Sunil Kumar, minister of liquor prohibition department of Bihar claimed that the authority will crack Saran hooch tragedy case in next two to three days and actual culprits will be put behind the bars.

