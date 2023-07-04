In wake of the BJP appointing new party chiefs in four states, political sources say that there will be flurry of lists coming out from BJP headquarters on organisational changes, especially in poll-bound states and all eyes are on what changes will be made in the organisation in Rajasthan.

As per the sources, the election campaign committee chief’s post is vacant as of now and it remains to be seen who is chosen to fill it. As of now, all senior leaders have been given some role except former CM Vasundhara Raje, so she might be given this position.

Also, it remains to be seen if some leader from Rajasthan will be given the position of national General Secretary. There are chances that former state President Satish Poonia might be sent to Delhi but veteran leaders from the state are not very keen.

Party leaders said that the BJP is confident of winning the Assembly polls in Rajasthan and is putting all its efforts for this purpose. These initiatives include bringing up core issues the state’s youth are facing, working on social engineering, and finding out right faces who can assure victory to the saffron party cutting across the rising popularity of Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government and its schemes like Chiranjeevi, pensions and LPG cylinders at Rs 500.

‘Appeasement’, women harassment, and corruption will be the main issues against the Gehlot government, said party sources adding that qualified candidates are being searched upon.

Sources said that a senior party leader might be brought in to head the operations in Rajasthan and will play a role in the selection of eligible candidates by finding out the possible candidates in time, and ascertaining the ethnic equations of each Assembly seat to the impact of local issues on the ground.

Names of C.R. Patil, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Devendra Fadnavis are doing the rounds on this count.

The BJP is also assessing the ground effect of Gehlot government’s schemes and is figuring out how to counter the plans, especially for free electricity, gas cylinder for Rs 500 and treatment up to Rs 25 lakh in Chiranjeevi Yojana. Also, it is keeping an eye on the strategy of regional parties.

Further an assessment will be made to the damage caused to the party due to the disputes between bvarious leaders on various seats. Efforts are being made to analyse the caste equations in every Assembly seat and determine as to opposition or favour of which caste class, the BJP won or lost, and which castes or classes should be focussed upon for improving the caste equation.

