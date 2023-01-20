INDIA

BJP Mahila Morcha National Executive meet begins in Karnataka

The Bhartiya Janata Party’s Mahila Morcha’s two-day National Executive meeting began in Karnataka’s Tumkuru district on Monday.

According to sources, BJP President J.P. Nadda and General Secretary, Organisation, B.L. Santhosh is likely to address the meet.

“Several issues related to women were discussed in the meeting. Issues like safety, participation in upcoming elections, and G20 Summit were discussed as well as taking government policies among the public, specially women, and enhancing the participation in the 2024 Lok Sabha election,” a source said.

“We are looking for guidance from our party President. Our Prime Minister always work and support for the empowerment of women,” the source added.

