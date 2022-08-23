INDIA

BJP may destroy the country but Hindus can’t, says Upendra Kushwaha

While BJP leaders are using the Vishnupad temple controversy, where a Muslim Minister entered along with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, to attack the government, JD-U Parliamentary Board President Upendra Kushwaha on Tuesday said that leaders of saffron party are feeling uneasy and hence they are trying to create controversy.

“I firmly believe that the BJP may destroy the country but Hindu religion can’t. We have to respect every religion. If any person went to any place, we should avoid doing politics on it,” he said.

“We used to go to Gurudwara or mosque during elections by putting handkerchiefs or cloth to cover the heads. Every religion has certain guidelines and we have to respect it. If a Muslim minister entered the Vishnupad temple, the BJP should avoid doing politics on it,” Kushwaha said.

He also said that Nitish Kumar is PM material.

“We have no Prime Minister from Bihar so far. We are trying to make opposition parties united in the country. Our efforts are on to remove those who are sitting on the chair. We are working on it and we will do so in future as well,” Kushwaha said.

State minister Leshi Singh, of the JD-U, also said: “Nitish Kumar has all the ability to become Prime Minister of the country. He has a clean political and personal image and he is a symbol of secularism in the country.”

