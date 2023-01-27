BJP’s national Vice President M Chuba Ao on Friday did not rule out the option of forging an alliance with the National People’s Party (NPP) in Meghalaya after the February 27 Assembly polls.

The relationship between the BJP and the NPP, which leads the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) coalition government, soured due to various reasons specially since the BJP’s state Vice President Bernard N. Marak was arrested on July 25 last year for allegedly running a ‘brothel’.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma is the National President of the NPP, the only national party from the northeastern region. The BJP with two MLAs (including a minister) is the partner of the MDA government.

Ao, who is BJP in-charge for Meghalaya, said that everything is possible in politics and there is no permanent narrative in politics.

“After elections everything is forgotten.Let the poll outcome appear then we would decide the best formula to rule the state,” the BJP leader from Nagaland said.

The BJP and the NPP already announced that they would fight against each other in the February 27 elections. The NPP already announced their candidates and the BJP would declare their nominees soon.

BJP’s Meghalaya state President Ernest Mawrie said that the party would field about 10 women candidates.

“In 2018 Assembly polls our party had projected to win in 25 seats. This time we expected to win 35 seats and would be able to lead the government,” he told the media.

Asked about the possible alliance with any party after the elections, the BJP leader said: “Wait till the election result comes out … we are always keen to ally with the like-minded parties who are keen to follow BJP’s ideology and agenda of corruption-free government.”

He said that many central leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi would campaign for BJP in Meghalaya from the second week of February. Others include Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani and Nitin Gadkari, and Chief Ministers of other BJP-ruled states.

