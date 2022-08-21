Senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, raising questions on the leadership of state Congress chief Kamal Nath, said that 54 MLAs have turned rebellion since Nath took the charge.

The BJP leader took a dig on veteran Congress leader saying “his (Nath) all films are flop, then why people watch his film’s trailer”.

Mishra made the remarks while reacting to Nath’s statement after wining five mayoral posts recently that “this was just a trailer, the original film would be released after 2023 assembly elections”.

“People of Madhya Pradesh are now fed up with BJP’s fake propagandas and have decided to bring the Congress back into power,” Nath had said.

After receiving sucess in recent urban and rural panchayat polls, Nath had said that “it was just a trailer, the original film would come in 2023”. The Congress leader reiterated the same on Saturday during a conclave organised by a national news channel in Bhopal.

Responding to Nath’s assertion, the state Home Minister said, “At least 14 Congress MLAs have cross-voted in the presidential elections. Many MLAs are still in line to join the BJP. So far, a total 54 Congress MLAs have become rebels and Kamal Nath says he will release the real film in 2023.”

“Kamal Nath has already announced that after 2023 assembly polls, he will shift to Delhi,” Mishra added.

The BJP leader also attacked Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, saying both (Nath and Singh) the Congress leaders have become old now.

Meanwhile, the Home Minister also accused former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Nath of horse trading in the state.

“He (Nath) tried his best to convince two BJP MLAs – Narayan Tripathi and Sharad Kol to switch to the Congress but failed. The person who himself attempted horse trading, accusing the BJP for the same. He could not handle his own MLAs and dreaming to form the government in 2023,” Mishra said.

