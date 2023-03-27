INDIALIFESTYLE

BJP minority morcha leader thrashed in Ghaziabad

Former West Uttar Pradesh chief of BJP Minority Morcha, Rizwan Khan Mir was thrashed by a group of men and women in Ghaziabad over a dispute regarding the rent and ownership of a shop.

A video of the incident that took place on March 26, went viral on social media.

The incident occurred in the Shalimar Garden police station area of the city. The group released Mir when police reached the spot.

A case was registered on Mir’s complaint and four people have been arrested.

According to sources, Mir had rented a shop in the area some time ago and had an ongoing dispute with its owner, identified as Abdul Sabir regarding its rent.

The two got into an argument on Sunday, following which several people from Sabir’s side thrashed the BJP leader.

