With special focus on poll bound states, the BJP Minority Morcha will celebrate ‘Diwali’ on large scale across the country. As per plan, the BJP minority morcha will organize Diwali milan at each block of party from Kashmir to Kanniyakumari and Gujarat to Assam.

A Special emphasis will be given to organizing the event in minority dominated areas to send a strong message of social unity and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s motto of ‘Sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka viswas and sabka prayas’.

BJP minority morcha national president Jamal Siddiqui told IANS that Diwali is celebrated by everyone in the country and by organizing a celebration party is practicing the existing ethos of India where all the festivals are celebrated together. “Some people with vested political interests separated Ali from Diwali and Diwali is incomplete without Ali. Through our efforts we are once again bringing both together and it is an opportunity to celebrate, meet and share happiness. It is an opportunity to bring ‘sabko sath’ (everyone together),” Siddiqui said.

Siddiqui mentioned that the minority of this country will give befitting reply to those who want to divide India and categorically tell them that their divisive agenda is not acceptable.

It is learnt that the BJP central leadership has asked the minority morcha to organize the event across the country and with special focus on poll bound Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand.

Programmes will be also organized with great pomp and show in Kashmir, Kerala, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, minority dominated areas of national capital and other states.

All the state presidents and state in-charges have been asked to ensure grand celebrations at block level and also inform the party leadership by sharing pictures of the programme on various social media platforms.

On the day of Diwali, BJP minority morcha across the country will celebrate the festivity with people in their neighbourhood and between November 7 and 15 they will organize the Diwali milan at block and district level across the country.

A programme will also be organized at BJP headquarters of all BJP state units in the country.

–IANS

ssb/skp/