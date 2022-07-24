A three-day national training camp of the BJP Minority Morcha will be organised in Gurugram from Monday.

The training camp will be inaugurated by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and BJP national General Secretary and Morcha in-charge D. Purandeshwari, in the presence of Minority Morcha chief Jamal Siddiqui.

The training camp will be attended by the national office-bearers of the Minority Morcha along with the state presidents, who will discuss strategies for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“Muslims are going play a very important role in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections which increases the responsibilities of the Minority Morcha also,” said Syed Yasir Jilani, national media in-charge of the Morcha.

20220724-210601