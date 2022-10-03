The minority wing of BJP has demanded a ban of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political arm of the banned Popular Front of India.

BJP minority wing national secretary, Vellore Syed Ibrahim, called upon the Ministry of Home Affairs to ban the Social Democratic Party of India.

Ibrahim was speaking to reporters after visiting the residence of RSS leader, V.K. Rajan, whose house was attacked allegedly by SDPI activists.

He said that two SDPI activists have been arrested following the attack, and called upon the government to ban the outfit which is the political arm of the Popular Front of India.

Ibrahim said that the BJP and RSS are not against Muslims and accused Dalit leader Thol Thirumavalavan of misguiding the Muslim youth.

He said that both these leaders are creating a wrong impression among the Muslim youth regarding the recent NIA raids on the Popular Front of India.

