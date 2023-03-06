In the wake of CBI questioning former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi in connection with the land-for-job scam on Monday, RJD leader Sudhakar Singh tore into the BJP and termed the interrogation a “ploy” to intimidate the opposition parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“BJP is trying to create fear among the opposition parties. Questioning Rabri Devi is an example of it. Actually, it is scared of opposition unity and is hence using the constitutional agencies to create fear ahead of the Lok Sabha election,” Singh said.

“The Bihar government will run smoothly and mahagathbandhan will not be affected by it,” he said.

“In the past also, the CBI had conducted several raids but could not get anything. If the probe team has any proof against the Yadavs, they would not hesitate to put them behind the bars,” Singh said.

A team of CBI officials reached Rabri Devi’s residence this morning soon after Tejashwi Yadav left for the state Assembly. Rabri Devi and Tej Pratap Yadav were present in the house.

As the news spread, a large number of RJD supporters reached the ex-CM’s residence and staged a “dharna”. While raising slogans against the BJP and CBI, they asked the CBI to go back.

Meanwhile, Reni Devi, the former deputy chief minister of Bihar said: “Lalu Prasad Yadav was involved in corruption in the past and hence a raid is underway against him. He he found guilty, the law of the country will punish him and if he does not have any role in the alleged IRCTC scam, he will come out clean. Nothing is intentional against him.”

Recently, the CBI had served summons against 15 persons, including Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, and other members of the family, and asked them to appear before a special CBI court on March 15.

They are facing charges in land-for-job scam that took place during the tenure of Lalu Prasad as union railway minister from 2005 to 2009.

