Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Centre, saying that the BJP is misusing government agencies such as the ED, Income Tax Department and the CBI to suppress the voice of the Opposition leaders.

The former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan said that “democracy is our asset and we have to preserve it and make it strong”.

Addressing a public gathering after unveiling construction works worth Rs 43 crore at his constituency in Tonk, Pilot accused the Centre of misusing the central probe agencies to stifle the voice of the Opposition.

“All the promises made by the BJP government, such as bringing back black money, controlling inflation and reducing unemployment, have turned out to be false. Inflation is skyrocketing under the BJP rule. The common man is not getting any help. The anti-farmer Central government introduced three ‘black’ agricultural laws, which it was forced to withdraw.

“The farmers are completely disappointed with the BJP’s rule. The Centre has now come up with the Agnipath scheme, which has shattered the dreams of the scores of youth who were waiting to join the army for years. Now those joining the army will be thrown out after four years,” Pilot said.

He also said that for establishing direct communication with the people, he has chalked out a programme to visit the villages of his constituency instead of going to the panchayat headquarters.

“Today there is no election, no festival… I have only come to meet you people, to take stock of the development works going on here. Whatever you have asked for will be fulfilled. There will be no shortage of resources for public works,” Pilot said.

