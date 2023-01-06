Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that BJP is misusing the power to destablise the democratically elected government through various means including misuse of ED and Income tax.

While addressing a rally in Panipat, Kharge said, “No Prime Minister, no home minister has lied, they are lying, sometimes they say they will give 2 crore jobs some time 15 lakh rupees to each one account, but all false.”

“The Congress party made so many governments but the MLAs were lured and the BJP formed their own government, while they talk about protecting democracy.”

He said BJP’s main aim is to create hatred division but the Bharat Jodo Yatra is fighting these elements and will emerge victorious.

Addressing the same rally, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the government on Agniveer Scheme, and said Haryana has become champion in unemployment with no jobs for youth.

Rahul Gandhi said earlier a soldier used to serve country for 15 years and proper training and retirement benefits were given but now after 5 years he will be unemployed.

He said Panipat was once hub of medium manufacturers but now the situation has changed and due to demonetisation, GST; they were not policies but weapons to destroy small, medium enterprises.

He alleged that country’s wealth is held by 200-300 people, and 90 per cent money is in control of few hands.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra is currently in Panipat in Haryana after this it will move to Punjab, Himachal and end in Jammu and Kashmir

