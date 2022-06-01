INDIA

BJP MLA, 4 others injured in road mishap in Bihar’s Sitamarhi

A BJP MLA sustained critical injuries after his Innova car rammed into a bus in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district on Wednesday, police said.

The victim Mithilesh Kumar, including his two bodyguards and two other persons have also been reportedly injured in the accident as the BJP MLA was returning from Katihar after attending a state BJP executive committee meeting, the police added.

All the four persons have been admitted in Ram Sheela hospital at Sakri Bazar block and Sadar hospital in Madhubani, respectively.

The condition of the injured BJP MLA is stable now but he sustained a fracture in one hand, said the Madhubani Civil Surgeon.

Two bodyguards Wakil Ram and Jay Prakash sustained serious injuries and were taken to Sadar hospital after which the doctors referred them to Patna Medical College Hospital in Patna.

The MLA’s driver Mohamad Asadullah and personal assistant Mohamad Ramjani were also injured in this accident.

As the car reached Nawada Mod under Sakri police station in Madhubani district on a four lane NH-57, the MLA’s driver lost control over the vehicle and crossed the divider and ended up colliding with a bus on other side of the road.

After the accident, a large number of supporters of Mithilesh Kumar along with Bihar Panchayati Raj Minister Samrat Choudhary, BJP MLA Sanjay Saraogi and BJP MLC Arjun Sahani also visited the hospital in Madhubani’s Sakri Bazar.

The victim is currently admitted in the ICU.

