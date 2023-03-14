BJP MLA Lakhidra Paswan allegedly broke a microphone in the Bihar Assembly on Tuesday as he and his party MLAs alleged that the Speaker did not give them a chance to speak.

Following the incident, Speaker Awadhesh Narayan Singh adjourned the house for two hours.

Paswan, meanwhile, denied the allegations. “The screws of the microphone were loose and it came out on its own. I have not broken the microphone.”

“The ruling RJD MLAs abuse us inside the house. We are not coming to Vidhan Sabha to listen to their abusive words. When we raised an objection over the act of RJD MLAs, the Speaker accused me of breaking the microphone,” he said.

“Whenever we stand on the seats to point out issues, the Speaker mute the sound of our microphones. We have urged the Speaker to look at ruling and opposition legislators with the same view,” Paswan added.

