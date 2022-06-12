A BJP legislator was held hostage by angry villagers in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district for around two hours on Sunday after he allegedly ignored their demands.

Engineer Kumar Shailendra, the MLA from Bihpur Assembly constituency, went to Shihkund village in Lokmanpur Panchayat to give details of what the Narendra Modi government achieved in the last 8 years.

A public function was organised in the village where he was giving the speech. Meanwhile, the villagers complained that that they are living under huge fear of the Kosi river being in spate, as its water is rising all the time and soil erosion is taking place.

They urged the MLA to take effective measures to stop soil erosion in the village, as if this is not done, a number of houses may be damaged or even submerge.

However, villagers said that Shailendra tried to ignore them, which caused anger and they held him hostage for around two hours. Local police and the MLA’s supporters subsequently pacified the villagers with assurance of adequate measures and got the MLA freed.

Following the incident, Shailendra sat on a dharna in the village. On his Facebook page, he said that he had contacted the Water Resources Department officials ,despite being held hostage but they did not respond and refused to come in the village.

“I have informed the officials of Water Resources Department about the incident but they did not come or take initiative to stop soil erosion in the village,” he said.

20220612-210403