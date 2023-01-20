A war of words has broken out between BJP MLA Preetham J. Gowda and H.D. Revanna, son of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, over establishment of IIT in Hassan district of Karnataka.

JD(S) MLA from Holenarasipura, Revanna, charged the ruling BJP government on Friday that the land acquired for the establishment of IIT has been handed over to the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB). He had warned that he will not allow the land reserved for IIT to be used for any other purpose.

A protest will be launched in the leadership of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda in Bengaluru before the Mahatma Gandhi statue if the state government makes any attempt to hand over the reserved land for IIT to KIADB, Revanna warned.

BJP MLA from Hassan, Preetham Gowda, who has locked horns with Deve Gowda family, said establishment of IIT won’t bring jobs to local people or seats to local students. Locals can only become security guards. An industry can create ample job opportunities, he added.

1,057 acres of land was acquired from farmers of eight villages in 2007-08. It was the dream project for former Prime Minister Deve Gowda. However, a decision had been taken to change it for industrial purposes recently and ruling BJP had handed over the land to KIADB.

