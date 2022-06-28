BJP MLA Hari Bhushan Thakur, blaming the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for the “massive” violence in Bihar during the protests against Agnipath scheme, dubbed the RJD as ‘Rail Jalao Party’.

Arsons were reported in several districts of the state for three days during the protests against the scheme, with a large number of trains set on fire. Thakur said that the RJD was involved in the arson that led to damage of government properties across the state.

“RJD is failing to access the pulse of common people of Bihar and the country. The Agnipath scheme is not just a job but it is a service to the nation. With the scheme, youth of the country will not only get training but also the salary,” Thakur said.

“At present, when a youth goes for the the ITI courses, they pay Rs 50,000. Similarly, for BEd, student has to pay Rs 2 lakh, donations for engineering and MBBS courses are Rs 20 lakh and Rs 1 crore respectivey. While in the Agnipath scheme, the Centre is providing training as well as salaries,” he elaborated.

Meanwhile, RJD has conducted a meeting of legislators headed by Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav at Rabri Devi’ residence on Monday evening and passed a resolution that they will continue to protest against the scheme.

RJD senior leader Alok Mehta said: “The security of the country on contract basis is dangerous. We are in the Opposition and it is our duty to protest against the ‘ill’ policy of the Centre to secure the future of the youths.”

