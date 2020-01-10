BJP MLA says will quit if Muslims are evicted in CAA

Gorakhpur, Jan 13 (IANS) In a surprise statement, BJP MLA from Gorakhpur, Dr Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, has said that he will resign from his membership of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly “if any Indian Muslim of his constituency is evicted from the country during the CAA exercise”.

Agarwal, who has been a legislator since 2002, is reaching out to Muslims in his constituency as part of BJP’s mass contact programme to dispel myths over the CAA.

“During the contact programme, I have assured Muslims that I will tender my resignation if any genuine Indian Muslim citizen of my constituency in Gorakhpur is evicted under the CAA,” he told reporters.

He further said, “In fact, wherever I am going, I am asking people what is the basis of their fear that the CAA would take away citizenship of Indian Muslims.

“I am trying my best to dispel doubts of the Muslim people regarding the Act which is meant for giving citizenship to the prosecuted non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.”

Through his Facebook posts, Dr Radha Mohan Das Agarwal has also asked people to invite him to meetings of Muslim community with a gathering of at least 5,000 people to get their fears over Citizenship Amendment Act allayed through dialogue and facts.

–IANS

amita/in