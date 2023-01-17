The day two of the Delhi Assembly commenced on Tuesday with BJP MLAs wearing black clothes and turbans as a mark of protest against alleged corruption and scams of the AAP government.

They also demanded that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal resign from the post.

Raising the issue of alleged corruption, BJP MLA Ajay Mahawar alleged that corruption is at its peak in all departments of the Delhi government. He said that Delhi is the first state where a minister has been jailed for seven months, but is still drawing all allowances by being in the cabinet which is unfair.

“We are against the corrupt government of Delhi. Scam in making classrooms, in buses and in liquor policy, overall this government is only doing corruption and the chief minister should resign. We demand that he should be removed. We are wearing black clothes to mark our protest against this corrupt government,” BJP MLA Vijender Gupta said.

