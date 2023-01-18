INDIA

BJP MLAs carry Yamuna water to Delhi Assembly to protest pollution in river

NewsWire
0
0

BJP MLAs on Wednesday brought water from the Yamuna to the Delhi Assembly to protest against rising pollution in the river.

“Yamuna has been polluted 200 per cent more since Arvind Kejriwal government came into power. Delhi people are being forced to drink polluted water of yamuna. Farmers have no other choice but to use this water for harvesting crops”, said BJP MLA and LoP Ramvir Bhiduri.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhiduri said that the experts are suggesting that this is not good for health. “We will raise this matter today in the Assembly. We have moved calling attention motion on this”, he said.

“Delhi people are suffering due to this but the government is not ready to discuss this matter. If we will not be allowed to speak today on this issue, then will do a dharna outside Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister office”, he said.

He demanded an answer from the Delhi government on the rising pollution in the river and asked why the government is not providing information on the funds given by the Centre for cleaning the Yamuna river.

He claimed that the Centre has allotted Rs 2,500 crore to AAP government for cleaning Yamuna.

“Where did the entire money go? I think it fell prey to corruption,” he said.

“I believe even that money has been used misused by this government. I hope that there will be a fruitful discussion on this”, he said.

20230118-124603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Odisha administers 4 crore Covid vaccine doses

    Russia’s latest missile strike miles away from Poland border draws conflict...

    Telangana spent Rs 1,178 crore to battle Covid

    Palaniswami urges TN govt to provide free data to students