A day after Vaishali police arrested the father of a Galwan martyr, BJP MLAs strongly protested and created ruckus in the Assembly on Wednesday, the third day of the budget session.

The legislators showed aggression in the House and broke chairs on the reporting table following which Speaker Awadhesh Narayan Singh warned them and called for the marshalls to intervene who took away the banners and posters from the hands of BJP MLAs.

The BJP MLAs included the leader of opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha, former minister Niraj Kumar Bablu, Lal Ganj MLA Sanjay Singh and others.

Sanjay Singh was the first person who went aggressively to the reporting table and alleged that the Nitish government had humiliated the father of a martyr who gave supreme sacrifice in a Galwan valley. He alleged that the local police booked him under sections of Rangdari (extortion) apart from other Acts.

Reacting to the allegation levelled by the BJP legislators, Tejashwi Yadav, the deputy chief minister of Bihar informed the House that the action taken against Raj Kapoor Singh, the father of martyr Jay Kishor Singh was because of the encroachment of government property and a piece of land that belongs to another person.

“When Jay Kishor Singh got martyrdom, I went to the village in Jandaha and consoled the family. At that time too, his father expressed his view to build a monument for his son on the land of others. I don’t know if the leader of opposition Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, who was the Speaker of the House at that time and his party was part of the ruling government, went there or not,” Yadav said.

“It is a matter of land encroachment and hence Vaishali police took the action as per the law,” Yadav said.

Vaishali police arrested Raj Kishor Singh on Monday night and his family members claimed that the SHO of Jandaha police station, named Vishvanath Ram slapped and humiliated him. He had used abusive language and dragged Raj Kishor Singh in the police van like a terrorist, the family alleged.

Following his arrest, a large number of people from across the district assembled there and demanded his release.

“We have registered an FIR in Jandaha police station against Raj Kishor Singh. After the martyrdom of his son, he built this monument on a public road. Due to the monument the public road is blocked at the place. He has land alongside the road and on the other side the piece of land belongs to another person. He has encroached the land and has not vacated despite our warning,” said Poonam Keshri, SDPO of (Jandaha) Vaishali.

