BJP MLAs daughter claims threat to life from father

Bareilly, July 11 (IANS) In a shocking development, the daughter of BJP MLA from Bareilly Rajesh Misra has released a video along with her husband, claiming that the couple face a threat to their lives from her father.

Misra’s daughter Sakshi married Dalit youth Ajitesh Kumar on July 4.

In the video Sakshi is seen saying that because she married Ajitesh against the wishes of her family in a temple, she faces threat to her life from her father.

“My father will kill me and my husband if he finds us. He cannot tolerate his daughter marrying a boy from a Dalit family. My father’s men are trying to track us,” she is seen saying.

The couple is seen appealing to the police to provide them protection.

The MLA did not respond to calls.

–IANS

amita/in