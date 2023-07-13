INDIA

BJP MLAs marshaled out of Bihar Assembly

BJP MLAs were marshaled out of the Bihar Assembly on Thursday on the directions of Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary.

After being marshaled out, the BJP leaders sat on a dharna on the portico of the Assembly.

The MLAs had demanded explanations from the state government on its 10 lakh job promise, domicile policy, lathi charge on teachers, among other issues.

Jivesh Mishra, one of the BJP MLAs who was marshaled out, said: “The present Speaker is working like an agent of ruling parties and marshalling out opposition leaders every time. We are just raising public related issues in the Assembly. They will not allow us to do that. It is an unconstitutional act of the speaker.”

Speaker Chaudhary said the BJP MLAs were misbehaving in the House and were also involved in pulling chairs to attack fellow legislators.

He further said that the BJP leaders had nothing to do with the issues related to the public.

“They are killing democracy by pulling chairs and behaving like unruly persons inside the House.”

