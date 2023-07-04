Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday directed the state police to book Pravesh Shukla under National Security Act (NSA).

“A viral video of Sidhi district has come to my notice. I have instructed the administration to arrest the culprit and take strict action and also impose NSA,” Chouhan added.

Following the Chief Minister’s direction, Sidhi district police have arrested the person and booked him under Section 329/23, 294,504 IPC and the Atrocities Against Tribals Act.

In one of the most shameful incidents, a person urinated over a tribal man, who is said to be a labourer, in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district.

The shocking incident came to the fore after a video of the incident surfaced on social media on Tuesday.

In the viral video, a person, who is said to be from Beba tribal is seen sitting on a footpath, while the other man, identified as Pravesh Shukla, was seen urinating over him.

Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesperson Abbas Hafeez attacked the BJP and said that Pravesh Shukla is the representative of BJP MLA Kedarnath Shukla, who is a senior BJP leader and two-time MLA from Sidhi.

“I have nothing to do with Pravesh Shukla, he is not my representative. I don’t know him,” MLA Kedarnath Shukla told IANS.

However, the posters and hoardings put up in Sidhi districts suggested that Pravesh Shukla was appointed as MLA’s representative.

2023070433968