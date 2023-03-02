INDIA

BJP MLAs seek Nitish’s resignation over attacks on Bihar labourers in TN

Following the attack on labourers from Bihar in Tamil Nadu that lead to two deaths and injuries to many, the BJP MLAs on Thursday protested in the Assembly and demanded resignation of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The legislators of BJP in both Houses protested against what they claimed were the ‘targeted killings of Bihar labourers’, and shouted slogans against CM Nitish Kumar for his inaction on this issue.

The BJP leaders said that the attack is an insult to Bihar. The people of Tamil Nadu are killing the people of Bihar and the deputy chief minister is eating cake and participating in a birthday celebration of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

The attack on Hindi language speaking labourers started in Tripura first and then reached Tamil Nadu.

Due to the attack by the local Tamilians, a labourer named Pawan Kumar, a native of Ghanghor village in Jamui district dies and his brother, Neeraj Kumar, has sustained grievous stab injuries. Another labourer of Madhubani was also killed in the attack.

The labourers have urged CM Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav to start rescue operations and evacuate them from Tamil Nadu. They said that the Bihar labourers are ready to do the jobs at lesser salaries in their own state.

20230302-125003

