BJP MLC gets bail in liquor law violation case

NewsWire
A local court on Tuesday granted bail to BJP MLC Devesh Kumar in a liquor law violation case in Bihar.

Kumar was booked after he was found arguing with some in an inebriated state in Patli Path under Patliputra colony police station a month ago.

The BJP was in power in the state when the incident took place so the matter was brushed aside. But now, his detailed breath analyser report came positive on Monday when his party has assumed the role of the opposition in the state.

Since the MLC violated the ban for the first time, he was granted bail from the district court.

Kumar, on the other hand claimed that he went to the Patli Path to help one of his friends named Dr Sanjay Chaudhary who got involved in a verbal spat with some youths. He had nothing to do with that incident, he claimed.

Now, BJP’s action is awaited in the matter.

20220830-135002

