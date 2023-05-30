INDIA

BJP MP accuses party leader of usurping his money

NewsWire
0
0

Rambhai Mokariya, BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, has alleged that a prominent leader from his party has usurped a substantial amount of money and was refusing to repay him.

The controversy erupted when Mokariya took to Facebook on Monday, airing his grievances without naming the accused leader. Instead, he referred to the individual as a wealthy retired senior leader from outside Gujarat.

In the Facebook post that quickly gained traction, Mokariya stated, “A seasoned politician, who owes me a considerable sum of money, is showing no intent to repay. Despite being a millionaire, his motives are dubious. He served in various departments during 1980-1990 before retiring from outside Gujarat.”

According to Mokariya, he gave the funds to the accused leader in 2011, but the issue has remained unresolved ever since. Despite demanding the money several times the leader has not responded, Mokariya alleged.

The MP’s frustration has led him to seek the intervention of fellow party members, but their efforts have so far yielded no results, he said in the FB post.

20230530-141003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Man forgets location after parking car, files ‘carjacking’ complaint

    B’desh Commerce Minister seeks greater investment from Indian industry

    Gujarat model is of two sellers and two buyers: Baghel

    IPL 2023: Nitish Rana fined Rs 24 lakh for slow over-rate...