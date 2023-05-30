Rambhai Mokariya, BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, has alleged that a prominent leader from his party has usurped a substantial amount of money and was refusing to repay him.

The controversy erupted when Mokariya took to Facebook on Monday, airing his grievances without naming the accused leader. Instead, he referred to the individual as a wealthy retired senior leader from outside Gujarat.

In the Facebook post that quickly gained traction, Mokariya stated, “A seasoned politician, who owes me a considerable sum of money, is showing no intent to repay. Despite being a millionaire, his motives are dubious. He served in various departments during 1980-1990 before retiring from outside Gujarat.”

According to Mokariya, he gave the funds to the accused leader in 2011, but the issue has remained unresolved ever since. Despite demanding the money several times the leader has not responded, Mokariya alleged.

The MP’s frustration has led him to seek the intervention of fellow party members, but their efforts have so far yielded no results, he said in the FB post.

