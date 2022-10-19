INDIA

BJP MP announces auditorium in memory of Mulayam

NewsWire
0
0

In a surprise move, BJP’s Ballia MP Virendra Singh has announced the construction of an auditorium in the memory of Samajwadi patriarch, late Mulayam Singh Yadav in his constituency.

He has sanctioned Rs 25 lakh for it from his MPLAD fund for the project.

The auditorium will be named as ‘Dhartiputra’ Mulayam Singh Yadav’.

The MP said this would be his tribute to Mulayam’s contribution to national politics and work done by the late leader for the uplift of backward classes.

Recalling Mulayam’s contribution, Virendra Singh said that the SP patriarch was a leader with remarkable talent. He was appreciated for being a grassroots level leader who was sensitive towards problems of the public.

“He served with dedication and followed the ideology of Jayaprakash Narain and Ram Manohar Lohia through sheer hard work. He carved a niche for himself in national politics. He was a great soldier during the Emergency. As a defence minister, Mulayam Singh worked for the security of the country. In Parliament, he used to stress on promoting national interest,” he explained.

Meanwhile, a museum showcasing developmental works done by Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in Bundelkhand during his tenure as the chief minister will be constructed in Jhansi along with a library.

This was announced by former SP Rajya Sabha MP Chandrapal Singh.

20221019-084406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Wrong, unjust to felicitate accused in criminal cases: Fadnavis

    Owaisi objects to Rahul’s comments on Hindus, Gehlot clarifies

    TRS to move privilege motion in LS against central minister

    KalaGhar empowering Odisha women, reviving handicraft