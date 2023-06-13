Exacerbating the internal strife in the BJP’s Karnataka unit, BJP MP Pratap Simha on Tuesday raised the issue of “adjustment politics” in the state as he accused senior party leaders of having joined hands with the Congress government.

“Mr Siddaramaiah, maybe prominent leaders of BJP might not speak against you. Many of them might have colluded with your government. But, BJP workers won’t compromise with you and they will never do it. In elections, the leaders of BJP might have been defeated, but party workers are not,” Simha, the MP from Mysuru-Kodagu, said while talking to journalists here.

He questioned that why did the Congress leaders not lodge complaints against the BJP government regarding the 40 per cent commission scam? The Congress leaders created hue and cry on the letter of Kempanna (President of Contractors’ Association in Karnataka who wrote a letter on commission scam to PM Modi), he added.

“When Basavaraja Bommai was the CM, there were statements on probing de-notification and redo charges, Kempanna report against then opposition leader Siddaramaiah was also discussed. But, our BJP leaders were just issuing statements and did not do anything concrete in this regard,” the MP said.

“Even Siddaramaiah often spoke about Bitcoin scam, PSI scam against BJP. But, now he has gone completely silent over them. If there is no adjustment with BJP leaders, these allegations must be probed. It is like one criticising the other at each other’s convenience. Is your agreement mutual back scratching?” Simha asked.

BJP national Secretary C.T. Ravi, was was defeated against his former right-hand man H.D. Thammaiah, pitted against him as Congress candidate in Chikkamagalur constituency, had earlier stated that there is “adjustment politics” within the BJP and this had led to the party’s defeat in the state Assembly polls.

“We have lost power because of our mistakes. The leaders have compromised and because of these few, the party lost power. I won’t name the leaders, but adjustment politics exists and it has resulted in defeat of the party,” he had stated.

The statements of both leaders have stirred a controversy in the state and exposed the internal strife within the BJP. Sources claim that the outbursts were targeted towards former CM and Lingayat strongman B.S. Yediyurappa, his son B.Y. Vijayendra and former CM Bommai.

Statements of Bengaluru North MP and former Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda had further demoralised the party cadres and showed that all is not well within the party after claiming that 13 MPs have approached him over being maligned and patty high command’s silence over the matter is intriguing.

Sadananda Gowda stated that there is an attempt to tar 13 MPs among the total 25 as useless. A systematic attempt has been made to bring down the morale and fortitude of senior parliamentarians. The state as well as national leaders must intervene and clear the confusion at this stage, he demanded.

However, Yediyurappa has maintained silence and has not spoken against the Congress and CM Siddaramaiah. Earlier, he was known for his sharp attacks against opponents. Sources close to him say that he had done his best until he retired from electoral politics and now it is the time for others to come forward and take on the Congress.

On the other hand the party high command has not been able to appoint a Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly and the Council even after a month after declaration of election results in Karnataka.

Sources further say that Yediyurappa is on good terms with both CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar. After being snubbed by the BJP and later approached during the election time, it is alleged that Yediyurappa is only focused on his son and MLA Vijayendra’s political career for which he had joined hands with leaders of opposition Congress. Sources also say that until the party gives a concrete assurance over his son’s position in the party, he will not disturb the opposition.

Meanwhile, Congress ministers have condemned the statements of Pratap Simha and Ravi. Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil on Tuesday asked both BJP leaders to name the politicians who are making adjustments in politics, while Social Welfare Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa also echoed the demand.

“Regarding 40 per cent commission, the Congress government is going to take serious action and there is no question of going back on that front,” he added.

