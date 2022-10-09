INDIALIFESTYLE

BJP MP calls for boycotting Muslims

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from West Delhi constituency Pavresh Singh Verma on Sunday called for boycotting the Muslims during the ‘Aakrosh Sabha’ organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) here.

The programme was held to discuss the stabbing of a 25-year-old youth Manish last Saturday.

According to sources, several other leaders including VHP’s International Joint General Secretary Surendra Jain have also made controversial remarks during the event.

Referring to the incident of murder, Verma said he was killed by the “Jihadi elements”. Three Muslim men were allegedly involved in the killing.

Addressing the people who attended the event, he called for boycotting the Muslims. During his speech, he also spoke of the Rohingya Muslims.

“Boycott them completely… don’t buy anything from their shop, and don’t give them any wages,” he said.

Reacting to the BJP parliamentarian’s statements, Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed tweeted: “… maybe due to this mentality, we were slaves of foreigners.”

“Bhagwan Bharat ki raksha kare (May God save India),” Ahmed’s tweet in Hindi read.

