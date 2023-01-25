With his four-point demand charter, BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena continued with his dharna on the Jaipur-Agra highway for the second day on Wednesday, saying unless the Rajasthan government fulfils his four demands, including ordering a CBI inquiry into the paper leak episode, his protest will continue.

The Rajasthan second grade teacher recruitment exam paper was leaked in December 2022 after which the test was cancelled. More than 50 people, including candidates, have been arrested so far for their alleged involvement in the paper leak. In the past three years, as many as eight cases of paper leak have been reported from across Rajasthan.

On Wednesday, Minister of State for Home, Rajendra Yadav, reached the protest site as part of a state government delegation to hold talks with Meena and his supporters.

Meanwhile, the BJP has also extended support to Meena’s dharna. On Wednesday, a large number of BJP leaders, including Union minister Sanjeev Balyan, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore, and MLA Ramlal Sharma, were present at the protest site.

Meena claimed that papers have been leaked in 16 recruitment exams, including the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET), due to which the future of more than 50 lakh youth has become dark. In such a situation, a CBI inquiry should be conducted in all these paper leak cases.

He also said that youth from outside states are getting preference in getting government jobs in Rajasthan, because of which the youth of the state are facing an employment crisis. In such a situation, up to 90 per cent reservation should be given to the youth of Rajasthan in government jobs in the state, he demanded.

His third demand is that 28,000 Covid Health Assistants (CHA) should be reinstated in the job. Along with this, recruitment process should be started for lakhs of vacant posts in all government departments.

His last demand is regarding fake degrees of other states being used during recruitment exams in Rajasthan. To prevent this, action should be taken under an effective strategy, Meena said.

The Rajya Sabha MP said that the Rajasthan government is trying to save the corrupt, which will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has given a clean chit to those who have shattered the dreams of lakhs of youth of the state, he said.

“In such a situation, there should be a CBI inquiry into the paper leak case. Till it is ordered, we will continue to sit on dharna,” Meena said.

“The key accused, Suresh Dhaka, was running a coaching centre in Jaipur for a long time. Even before this, he was involved in cases of paper leak. Because of his influence, the police did not take any action against Dhaka. This boosted his confidence further.

“Dhaka along with his associates built a paper leak gang, which included many government employees and unemployed youth who played with the future of the youth of the state. Dhaka should be arrested as soon as possible so that the real masterminds get exposed,” Meena said.

On Tuesday, Meena had reached Jaipur from Dausa with thousands of his supporters, leading to massive traffic jams on the Jaipur-Agra Highway. After Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava spoke to Meena, the highway was opened for public late on Tuesday night.

20230125-194003