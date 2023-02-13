INDIA

BJP MP demands separate state of Bundelkhand

The demand for the creation of Bundelkhand state by separating its districts from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh is decades old. BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency, Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Chandel again demanded the formation of a separate Bundelkhand state in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

During Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Chandel demanded the formation of a new Bundelkhand state by separating its parts from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, saying that Bundelkhand is a special region, which has its own distinct culture.

He added that as per the intentions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Bundelkhand should be made a separate state for its development and to ensure that organic farming, employment, tourism, culture and religious sectors are promoted in the area.

The BJP MP also praised the work of the Central and state governments regarding the development schemes being run in the region, including the construction of a defence corridor and an expressway among others.

