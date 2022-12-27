Blaming Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) for the senior teacher recruitment exam paper leak episode in Rajasthan, BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena on Tuesday said that the RPSC staff had given the paper to accused Suresh Dhaka and Bhupendra 15 days in advance and hence a CBI probe should be ordered in the case.

Soon after the paper was leaked in Udaipur, it was also passed to students in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dausa and Kota. In such a situation, the entire recruitment examination should be cancelled and the matter should be investigated by the CBI. Because many administrative officers and politicians of Rajasthan government are also involved in the paper leak case. If the government did not do this, I will start a campaign against the government along with the public, he said.

Meena alleged that the RPSC staff had given a set of 80-80 (total 240) questions to Suresh Dhaka and his associates three times. It is clear that the paper is not linked to the printing press. Rather the moderator of RPSC has leaked the paper. I have the name of that person also, by whom the paper was given to Suresh and his companions. But due to the investigation being affected, I cannot reveal his name at the moment. But I am not going to spare any guilty, he said.

He added, “Suresh Dhaka has been running coaching in Jaipur for a long time. Even before this, he was involved in the incidents of rigging and paper leak in the recruitment examination. But due to his influence, no action was taken against him by the police administration due to which his confidence went up. After this, he along with his associates prepared a complete gang which includes many government employees and unemployed youth. Suresh Dhaka should be arrested as soon as possible so that the real gang gets busted.”

MP Meena said that till now 16 recruitment examinations have been conducted under the Rajasthan government. Out of which, the paper of 10 recruitment exams has been leaked due to which the future of lakhs of youth has come in danger, in such a situation, this whole episode should be investigated by CBI. If this did not happen, I will fight against the government and start a big movement with the youth, he added.

