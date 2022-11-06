BJP MP from Phulpur, Keshari Devi Patel, has received a death threat over the phone.

Earlier, she had been demanded Rs 50 lakh through phone calls and letters.

Keshari Devi Patel has now filed a case against the unidentified caller at the Colonelganj police station.

Primary surveillance revealed that threats were made from Mumbai. A team of police is now trying to identify and nab the individual behind the threats, police said.

According to the FIR, a call was made on Keshari Devi Patel’s mobile on November 1 from an unknown number. The phone could not be received at that time. Three minutes later she again got a call from the same number. When she asked for the caller’s name, he started hurling abuses.

The caller also asked to be paid Rs 50 lakh and threatened that if the money was not paid then the MP and her whole family would be murdered.

The caller made more calls and repeated the threats and extortion demands. This time, the calls were recorded by the MP.

The MP also informed the police that a month back, a letter was received demanding Rs 50 lakh along with a threat but that then she did not take it seriously.

The SHO of Colonelganj police station, Ram Mohan Rai confirmed the FIR and said that investigation is now underway.

