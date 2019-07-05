BJP MP Katheria’s guards who opened fire at toll plaza arrested

Agra, July 10 (IANS) Agra district police have arrested two security guards of Bhartiya Janata Party Lok Sabha member Ram Shankar Katheria for allegedly opening fire at a toll plaza on July 6, an officer said.

Circle Officer Atul Sonkar and Etmadpur Inspector Vikas Tomar said the two accused, Vipin Choudhary and Pinku Upadhyaya, were arrested from near the Tundla border late on Tuesday.

An FIR had been registered as CCTV footage was available of the roughing up of the staffers by the security guards of the Etawah MP, who is also the chairman of the SC/ST Commission.

Katheria had tried to defend himself saying his party was attacked by some unidentified assailants.

The guards were earlier suspended after the incident last week.

–IANS

bk/in