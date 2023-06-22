Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena was arrested on Thursday near the Ashok Nagar police station here, where he had been sitting on a dharna.

For the last two days, Meena was asking the police officials to file an FIR against state water Minister Mahesh Joshi and IAS officer Subodh Agrawal after alleging irregularities worth Rs 20,000 crore in the tender .

Aggrieved by the attitude of the police, he staged a dharna outside the police station.

On Thursday morning, when he went to refresh himself at a nearby place, a police team surrounded the dharna site and removed the parked vehicles by cranes. Later when Meena came back to the protest site, he was arrested and taken to the Chaksu police station. His followers are now protesting at the place.

Meena, while talking to media, said that CM Ashok Gehlot had been saying that FIR will be filed by any one who has issues. “Now it means CM is lying,” he said as his FIR was not lodged.

He said that he has proof for his claims. “The concerned minister can file a defamation case,” he added when asked that state minister Mahesh Joshi had said that he will file a defamation suit against him.

On Wednesday, Meena alleged a massive scam in the Department of Mines & Geology and accused the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

“Even during this tenure of Gehlot, there are irregularities in the Mines Department. The mines of the state are being looted together,” the MP, while addressing a press conference. The MP said that Rajasthan is the first state in the country where the maximum number of mining leases have been given. Instead of e-auction, permits have been distributed in charity.

