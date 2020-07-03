BJP MP Locket Chatterjee tests positive for Covid-19

Kolkata, July 3 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from West Bengal, Locket Chatterjee, tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

The BJP Lok Sabha member from Hooghly tweeted about her health condition on Friday afternoon, saying: “I have tested positive for Covid-19 this morning; having mild fever and was in self-isolation for the past one week.”

The actress-turned-politician also said that she will further update about her health condition. “I will keep everyone posted. All is well,” she said.

–IANS

sbn/arm