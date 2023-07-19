After raising his voice against the Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) paper leak case, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena alleged on Wednesday that fraud has been reported in sub-inspector (SI) exams as well, even as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is sitting like ‘Gandhari’ and not taking any action despite all facts being presented to him.

Meena said, “News is coming in that former RPSC (Rajasthan Public Service Commission) member Ramu Ram Raika’s son and daughter have been selected in the SI recruitment exams with good rank. Former RPSC chairpersons had also done this. I had earlier released a list of collusion in RAS 2018 recruitment too.”

The current chairperson and members of RPSC are also playing the same game, Meena claimed.

“There has been a big fraud in SI recruitment, which I have presented to the Chief Minister along with the facts… The youth of the state are being cheated in big way. Yet, the Chief Minister is sitting like Gandhari,” Meena alleged.

